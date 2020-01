TIPP CITY — Area artists are invited and encouraged to participate in a fine art exhibit. Artwork will be on public display from Feb. 8 through 15 at Rusty Harden Studio, 259 N. Fourth St., Tipp City. An Artist Reception & Awards Presentation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, to present awards to participating artists and celebrate their work.

Anyone interested can download a brochure for entry form and submission rules and guidelines at www.tippcityartscouncil.com/exhibit.