Wilson Health, Sidney Rotary host Jan. 21 blood drive

SIDNEY—Wilson Health and the Sidney Rotary Club will co-sponsor a January Blood Donor Awareness Month blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 North Fourth St., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Those interested in donating can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

January is Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio and nationwide. The goal is to honor all donors and to maintain the blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC’s goals for 2020 include: increasing donations to provide blood to more hospitals outside their traditional 15-county service area; recruiting new platelet, plasma, and double red blood cell donors; and encouraging citizens to donate and host blood drives in the spirit of the “Dayton Strong” movement.

The Sidney American Legion Post community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Automated double red blood cell donations are ideal for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. For more information visit www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.