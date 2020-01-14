Council OKs Veterans Services’ rezone request

SIDNEY — The rezoning request of the Shelby County Veterans Services for two properties located east and west of West Avenue, north of South Street, from an R-3, multi-family residence district to B-5, court square business district was approved by Sidney City Council Monday night.

Executive Director Chris North previously told council members the purpose of the rezoning is for Veterans Services to purchase property and build a three-car garage to store its vehicles. Currently Veterans Services has no place to store its vehicles, which transports disabled veterans to the VA Medical Center. A garage will help the vehicles last longer and save time warming up on cold days, he said.

The property on the east side of West Avenue is a parking facility for Job and Family Services. The property to the west is an undeveloped lot, on which the previous structure was demolished about 10 years ago.

The ordinance was passed unanimously, with the exception of Council member Ed Hamaker who was absent Monday.

In other business, council was introduced to two ordinances to enact a section of an ordinance regarding employees’ pay and to levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in the city of Sidney.

Randy Magoto, engineering manager, introduced the assessment for the cost of construction and repairs of certain sidewalks in Sidney. He said the city made the necessary repairs to certain sidewalks for property owners who did not complete the work on their own during 2019. A notice of assessments was published in the paper for three weeks, and city staff didn’t receive any objections to assessment amounts, Magoto said. Bills would be sent out two weeks after the adoption of the ordinance. Property owners would then have 60 days to pay the bill or have it placed on their property taxes over a five-year period.

This item and the ordinance that will repeal and amend the pay classification plan of city employees will return to City Council for further consideration on Jan. 27.

