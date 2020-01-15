125 Years

January 15, 1895

The annual report of the auditor shows the number of saloons in the county to be 48, distributed as follows: Sidney, 22; Loramie, eight; Botkins, five; Anna, four; Wynant, two; McCartyville, two, and one each in Rhine, Kettlersville, Houston, Jackson Center and Tile Shed.

———

The Turtle Club met at the Blue Front drug store last night and held an interesting meeting. After the business was transacted, the members of the club partook of a sumptuous banquet which had been prepared. The banquet was given in honor of Burt Burton and Allen Offenbach, two members of the club who expect to leave Sidney in a few days.

100 Years

January 15, 1920

The new council completed its organization at its first meeting of the new year last evening. Edward Kaser was named to fill the vacancy in the third ward. The names of Kaser and Garney Woodruff were proposed and after the secret ballot resulted in a tie of three votes each, Council President E.T. Custenborder cast the decided vote for Kaser.

75 Years

January 15, 1945

The sixth training class for Red Cross nurse’s aides is in the process of being formed, according to Mr.s Paul Bratten, chairman of the nurse’s aide executive committee. It will be taught by Miss Ruth Inskeep, registered nurse, and include 35 hours of classroom work and 45 hours of hospital floor duty.

———

Friends and associates of G.E. Woodruff, East Court street, are extending best wishes as he observes his 25th anniversary this week. Since starting the tire business in 1920, Woodruff has been in only two locations, his present one and the one across the street, handling only one brand of tire during that time.

50 Years

January 15, 1970

NEW BREMEN – Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Moeller, R.R. 1, New Bremen, are the parents of the first boy baby born in Auglaize County in 1970.

He has been named Roland David and was born on Jan 2 in Joint Township Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

———

The Shelby County Trustees and Clerks Association met Saturday night at the courthouse. A lengthy discussion on group insurance for trustees and clerks was the main part of the agenda, according to Ernest Zorn, secretary-treasurer and publicity chairman of the organization.

Serving along with Zorn, a Jackson township trustee, as association officers for 1970 are: Frank Wooddell of Clinton township, president; Charles Bertsch of Orange township, vice president; Emerson Engelhaupt, Dinsmore township, loegislative chairman.

25 Years

January 15, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of working Americans increased by more than a quarter million last month, pushing the jobless rate to its lowest level in four years and fueling speculation that interest rates are headed still higher.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the December unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, the lowest since July 1990, after 256,000 workers were added to the nation’s nonfarm payroll The rate, down from 5.6 percent in November, dropped 1.3 percentage points in 1994.

“There is apparently unstoppable momentum in this economy,” said Eugene Sherman, an analyst with the New York brokerage M.A. Shapiro.

“The private sector is just blasting ahead.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

