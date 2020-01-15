Plans finalized for Bicentennial Ball

SIDNEY — Plans are being finalized for Shelby County’s Bicentennial Ball to be held Feb. 22 at the Shelby County Courthouse.

The county’s judges have agreed that the prohibition against serving liquor in the local halls of justice will be relaxed for the historic occasion. The event will bring to a close the near year-long celebration of Shelby County’s 200th birthday.

“So far as we can tell, there has never been a ball held in the Courthouse,” Shelby County Commissioner and Chair of the Shelby County Bicentennial Ball Subcommittee Julie Ehemann said. “There have been several celebrations, but so far as we can tell, they’ve all been political in nature.

“In fact, there is a newspaper reference to an elected county official falling from a ladder while hanging streamers and breaking his arm,” Ehemann said. “That took place in 1882 while they were decorating for a congressional campaign event. We certainly don’t plan to recreate that occurrence!”

The Shelby County Bicentennial Ball is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and continue until midnight. Music will be provided by the Swing Era Band, and while they are on break, Scott and Kim Oglesbee will provide musical entertainment.

In addition to dancing, the event will feature valet parking and a coat check. Tickets remain available at $150 per couple, or $75 each. The ticket price includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Dress is semi-formal.

The Shelby County Historical Society plans to provide a display of items of historical interest from its permanent collection. In addition, there will be static displays created especially for this event.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the final chapter of Shelby County’s bicentennial than an evening of dancing,” Ehemann said.

Commissioners Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst agreed.

“My wife and I have looked forward to this evening since we began planning the bicentennial celebration nearly 30 months ago,” Guillozet said. “My tuxedo is pressed and ready to go!”

“My wife and I are looking forward to doing something no other county commissioners and their wives have ever done in Shelby County’s long history,” Bornhorst said. “I’m looking forward to dancing and just enjoying the evening.”

The evening will include a brief program during which time the same Shelby County flag that has been in every community in Shelby County during the past year will be passed to Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst. The flag will make its way to Sidney from Lockington, the last village in the county to hold a celebration.

Tickets can be obtained online through the Shelby County Bicentennial Ball Facebook page or in-person at the offices of Sidney Alive at 109 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. Additional information can be obtained from Ehemann at JEhemann@shelbyco.net or Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich at amy@sidneyalive.org.