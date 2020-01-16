125 Years

January 16, 1895

A merry sleighing party spent last evening at the Kay House in Anna, going up on two bobsleds.

———

George Steinle has retired from the position of porter at the Florentine hotel. His place is now being filled by Will Woodruff.

———

A report by the secretary of the board of water works trustees presented to council at its meeting last night showed a large deficiency with an outstanding debt of more than $6,700. No action was taken, although councilmen are of the opinion there is too much money expended in operating the waterworks plant and that it could be operated at less expense. During its session, council authorized the installation of a telephone in the fire department headquarters.

100 Years

January 16, 1920

Louis Kauffman and Joseph Kauffman, who conduct a ready-to-wear store at Washington Court House and other cities in that vicinity, have rented the store room in the six-story Oldham block to be vacated by F.E. Arnett and will take possession as soon as Mr. Arnett closes out his store. They will open the new store as soon after that as final arrangements can be completed.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Kah Jr. were host and hostess to the board of directors and employees of the Shelby County Building and Loan Association and their wives at a dinner last evening at the Business Girls. The occasion for the dinner was that the institution, of which Mr. Kah has been a director since the beginning, had passed the $2,000,000 mark.

75 Years

January 16, 1945

An audience of approximately 300 people filed orderly to safety last night from the Roosevelt theatre in New Bremen after fire was discovered in the projection booth of the theatre shortly after 9 o’clock. Tom Larkin, who owns and operates the movie house, estimated the loss of between $20,000 and $25,000. Firemen from New Bremen, Minster and St. Marys fought the blaze for six hours, handicapped by freezing temperatures and ice.

———

Mrs. Esther Mullen was installed as president of the Susan Mercer Warwick Tent, Daughter of Union Veterans of the Civil War, when members met last evening. Also installed were Mrs. Margaret Hayes, senior vice president; Mrs. William Shiflet, junior vice president, and Miss Emma Barker, chaplain. Mrs. Flint Slusser will serve as treasurer, and Mrs. James Gillespie, secretary.

50 Years

January 16, 1970

The likelihood of merging Sidney Holy Angels and Piqua Catholic high schools looked stronger than ever today in the aftermath of Wednesday’s announcement that Piqua Catholic will be closed after July 1.

As expected, reactions are mixed but overall seem to be favorable to a consolidation. Merger plans are moving quickly. A spokesman for the Holy Angels board said that the Archdiocesan school office has already submitted guidelines to school officials on how a merger can be set up.

———

NEW YORK – Johnny Murphy, who first gained fame as one of baseball’s premier relief pitchers and then as general manager of the current world champion New York Mets, died Wednesday night of a heart attack. He was 61.

25 Years

January 16, 1995

Erica Dillon has been selected Student of the Month by Student Council for January at Emerson Elementary School.

She is the daughter of Dawn Dillon of Sidney and Brad Dillon of Columbus.

Joanne Reineke, first-grade teacher, chose Dillon because she always tries her best, listens to directions, is responsible, is always kind, polite and helpful to others, and gets along with her classmates.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

