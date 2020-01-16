Skillet Batik workshop to be conducted at Union Station

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is offering an “If I Can Do It, So Can You” Skillet Batik workshop on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an hour break for lunch at noon. The workshop will be at the Art League studio located at Union Station, 613 Hamilton Ave. C. Forrest “Woody” Amidon will be the instructor.

Batik is a method that uses wax as a resist and dyes to create brightly colored paintings with a crackled effect. In this workshop, batik painting will be created on rice paper using melted wax and acrylic paint and then adhered to a canvas. Two paintings will be completed in the workshop. The workshop is geared toward beginners or artists that want to explore a new media.

Only 10 applicants will be accepted for this workshop. The cost is $75 and includes all supplies. Registration and fee are due by Feb. 1. Registration forms are available on the LCAL bulletin board at Union Station, online at https://logancountyartleague.org or on the Logan County Art League Facebook page.