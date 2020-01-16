Shelby County Historical Society Executive Director Tilda Phlipot adjusts the hat of a young immigrant that is part of the Coming to America exhibit at the Ross Historical Center on Thursday, Jan. 16. The Coming to America exhibit will be seen by every fifth grader in Shelby County. Over 600 students will learn about the history of immigration in the U.S. and the history of immigration in Shelby County. The exhibit opens on Friday, Jan. 31. The students will take turns visiting the show in the first two weeks of February.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News