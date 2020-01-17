Liberty Group to meet Jan. 23

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Liberty Groups will meet Jan. 23 at Calvary United Baptist Church at 9480 North County Road 25A from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The documentary, TARGETING U.S. will be featured.

In early 2010 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began targeting conservative groups. The IRS, one of the governments most powerful agencies, with their unconstitutional harassment, targeted dozens of Tea Party and conservative groups. Dozens of groups began contacting the ACLJ. The ACLJ began working the cases and pushing back exposing the corruption within Obama’s administration. The result was corruption was revealed and the Obama administration IRS found itself in one of the worst political targeting scandals of the century.

TARGETING U.S. shares stories of conservative groups that were singled out by the IRS and the ACLJ’s legal fight protecting them with their constitutional rights.

The Shelby County Liberty Group was one of those targeted and represented by the ACLP.

The group will review the highlights of the groups activities in 2019 and put forth their slate of officers for 2020.

The event is free and open to the public.