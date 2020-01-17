Kiwanis names December Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Tyler Kies their December 2019 Teen of the Month. Kies is a senior at Houston High School ranking first in his class with a GPA of 4.0.

Kies is the son of Tony and Julie Kies of Houston.

His academic activities, honors and awards include member of National Honors Society, Spanish Circle, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Future Farmers of America, and Environmental Club. Kies is an honor roll student, FFA Officer (Reporter), president of Executive Council, and has received the Principal’s Wildcat Award.

His extra-curricular, community activities, honors and awards include Academia, band, golf, track and field, pep bandand Shelby Oaks Golf Club maintenance. Kies is an United Way School Representative. He has received honors and awards for “Lowest 9-hole Round” in 2018 in golf, Best Freshman in Band and Best Junior in Band.

“Tyler represents the best that Houston has to offer. He is an active, excellent student,” Houston High School Principal Jeff Judy said.

Kies plans to attend Wright State University majoring in Medical Lab Science.