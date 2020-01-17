UVMC Foundation to host “Clueless” dinner theate

PIQUA — The UVMC Foundation will host Clueless: A Murder Mystery dinner theater on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Piqua.

The evening will feature a murder mystery performed by the Jest Murder Mystery Company, a three-course dinner prepared by Mrs. B’s, musical entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets are $65 per person or $100 per couple. Sponsorships are available starting at $500.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the new UVMC Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center currently under construction at the hospital and scheduled to open in the spring.

To order tickets or for more information, call 937-440-7541, email jrgathard@premierhealth.com, or visit www.premierhealth.com/locations/hospitals/upper-valley-medical-center/ways-to-help/foundation/special-events.