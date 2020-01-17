Board discusses REO program

SIDNEY — Discussion on the Registered Elections Officials program and the March Primary Election ballots were two of the topics covered Friday morning during the Shelby County Board of Elections meeting.

Director Pam Kerrigan and Deputy Director Donnie Chupp discussed the classes they attended during the winter conference for directors, deputy directors and board of elections recently in Columbus. To receive a certificate that they have completed the program, both will have to attend and complete eight classes.

The program is offered through the John Glenn College of Public Officials through Ohio State University, said Kerrigan.

“Each class,” said Kerrigan, “costs $110 and are for three hours each.”

Kerrigan and Chupp each attended two different classes at the winter conference. Kerrigan said four classes are offered at each conference, with officials able to attend two of them. It will take two years for them to complete the program.

Kerrigan said the summer conference will be held June 10-11.

The board also discussed the process of approving ballots for upcoming elections. Kerrigan said they had programmed and received a draft of the March ballots Monday. All of the ballots are available for board members to look at.

After a short discussion, the board approved a motion to accept staff recommendations and approve the ballot drafts.

Kerrigan said the ballots haven’t been ordered yet as she is waiting for word from the Secretary of State’s Office on how many ballots they must order.

In other business, the board:

• Learned Douglas Pence had completed a spread sheet which will track the office’s finances, and the employees’ vacation time and flex time. The document will be sent to the board members prior to each monthly meeting.

• Allocated voting equipment for the March Primary Election.

• Adopted the Election Administration Plan for the county.

• Approved the bills which were filed for audit.

• Went into executive session to discuss security. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.