Miami County YMCA to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ youth event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Jan. 25, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games and access to the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m., and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Individuals can register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.