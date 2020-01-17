On the agendas

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

There will be a public hearing on the zoning code amendment request of William Wolfe to add “trade or business school; photographic studio; dancing studio; radio or television broadcasting studio;” as a permitted use in the B-1, local business district.

The Commission will also consider the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Sunset Development, for approval for a preliminary subdivision plat for Sidney Crossing subdivision, located on the east side of Wapakoneta Avenue, south of Hoewisher Road.