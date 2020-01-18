125 Years

January 18, 1895

Bobsled parties are quite in vogue just now and all have their taste of pleasure and adventure. One possibly lacking in the latter quality, but most certainly not in the pleasure afforded was the party of about 10 couples which gathered at the home of Auditor Loughlin last evening and from there took their departure for Piqua. At the Border City, they received the most hospitable treatment at the home of Miss Mamie Yenney.

———

Another carload of prisoners from Paris, Texas, on their way to the House of correction in Detroit, Mich., passed through here this morning. There were 27 in the group in charge of a United States marshal and several deputies.

100 Years

January 18, 1920

Isaac Green, of Pemberton, was advised today that a Barred Rock cockerel he sent to the National Poultry Show in Chicago, had been awarded first prize. He had several other birds entered in the show.

———

A great service of rejoicing over the coming in of national prohibition will be held at the Methodist church Sunday evening. Several musical numbers will be presented by the chorus and Rev. Monger will deliver a short address on “Liberty and Law.” Sunday has been designated as “Law and Order Day” throughout the nation.

75 Years

January 18, 1945

Congratulations will be the order of the day tomorrow for Police Chief William O’Leary, who will mark his 52nd anniversary as a member of the police force. He has served for the past 47 years as chief of the department.

———

Despite treacherous roads, a large number of township trustees and clerks and county officials were present at the Odd Fellows hall last evening for the annual meeting of the county association. Harley Strayer was re-elected president of the group; William Sandham, vice president; William B. Eilerman, secretary and treasurer.

50 Years

January 18, 1970

The many details of a likely merger between Sidney Holy Angels and Piqua Catholic high schools are being worked out by both school boards and parish councils.

———

ANNA – Three new councilmen and one appointee were given the oath of office at the Anna village council meeting this week.

Newly-elected members are Thomas Hagelberger, James Hulsmeyer and Robert Anderson. The appointee is Kenneth Schiff. Holdover members are Dale Schaffer and Ron Cook.

25 Years

January 18, 1995

“Humane” and “crutch” were the key words for Josiah Howison as he correctly spelled them to become the citywide spelling bee champion for 1995.

Howison, an eighth-grader at Holy Angels School, was the winner over nine other competitors at the bee held at Whittier elementary School. He is the son of John and Nany Howison. The winner of last year’s citywide bee was also a Holy Angels student.

Coming in second was Andrew Thompson, who stumbled on the word “colossal.” An eighth-grader at Bridgeview Middle School, Thompson is the son of Daniel and Jeanne Thompson.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org