Minster Historical Society receives $10,000 donation

MINSTER – Area Electric and Weigandt Real Estate and Development donated $10,000 to the Minster Historical Society for the museum annex renovation project.

Donations are critical to the renovation, along with a team of talented volunteers, as the project progresses to the finish line, Minster Historical Society officials said.

In 2018, the Minster Historical Society purchased a building adjacent to its current museum. The building was built in the 1870s. The historical society has worked to bring all aspects up to code in order to expand its museum, which is free to the public.

The Minster Historical Society is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of its community and shares it through the museum and with school and public programming.

The Minster Community Fund and the Loretta Herkenhoff Charitable Trust recently made annual donations of $1,000 each.