KETTLERSVILLE – Three residents were appointed to council and all council members were appointed to committees during the Kettlersville Village Council’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 7.

Mayor Eric Kaminsky appointed David Greer and Vickey Greer to four-year terms on the council and Lonnie Miller to a two-year term, fulfilling the rest of the term of a vacant council seat. Miller also was chosen as council president, and Randy Wentz was appointed zoning officer.

The mayor then appointed Ida Kaminsky, David Greer and Betty Ike to the Finance Committee, and Miller, Karen Berning and Vickey Greer to the Street Committee. All council members were appointed to the Lands & Buildings Committee.

Eric Kaminsky will continue to serve as the village representative on the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

Pay rates for 2020 were set, and the regular monthly meeting date was set as the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

A resolution to approve temporary appropriations was passed. Council reviewed 2019 actual appropriations and receipts and reviewed proposed 2020 appropriations. The 2020 budget will be finalized and approved at a later date.

The mayor updated the council on plans to request funding for playground equipment at the village park. He said he has been in contact with state Rep. Susan Manchester’s office regarding a capital budget request and has received information on an Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant. Other possible improvements at the park include replacing basketball rims and nets, resurfacing the tennis courts and preparing them for possible use as pickeball courts.

Council will consider ordinances regarding noise, golf carts, four wheelers and all-terrain vehicles on village streets, and sidewalk and curbing repair. Mayor Kaminsky said he has received information on similar ordinances in other Shelby County municipalities for review.

Council signed a resolution to repay funds advanced from the street fund to the general fund. The resolution was approved at the December meeting.

Council members were asked to update information for the Board of Elections and the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

Council approved fire coverage and snow removal contracts for the village with the Van Buren Township trustees.

Kettlersville Village Council’s next meeting will be 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in council chambers.