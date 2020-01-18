Wright State’s nursing college named one of nation’s best by Nursing Schools Almanac

DAYTON – The Wright State University-Miami Valley College of Nursing and Health has been named one of the nation’s top nursing schools by Nursing Schools Almanac.

The college is ranked No. 16 in Ohio and No. 80 in the entire Great Lakes Region for 2019. The almanac collected data on more than 3,000 institutions, and 20 percent made the list of the best nursing schools in each geographic region.

The Nursing Schools Almanac provides aspiring nurses with a detailed, comprehensive and analytical resource for selecting their future nursing school.

The almanac assessed schools based on academic prestige and perceived value, including professional designations, grant funding for nursing research, number of years in operation and graduates’ ability to repay student debt in a timely manner. The almanac also took into account the breadth and depth of the nursing programs, including program size and the number of degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Also considered was student success such as first-time performance on the National Council Licensure Examination and the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse certification tests administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and similar organizations.

Wright State’s current pass rate on the NCLEX licensure exam is above 97 percent while the state average sits at about 87 percent. Wright State’s graduate certificate pass rates also are well above state averages, with some at 100 percent.

Wright State’s College of Nursing and Health was ranked the No. 3 accredited nursing school in Ohio for 2019 by Nursingprocess.org.

Wright State’s baccalaureate and master’s degrees in nursing are accredited by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education. The pre-licensure programs have full approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing.