CEDARVILLE – Cedarville University recently released the fall 2019 Dean’s Honor List.

This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. The following local students were named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the 2019 fall semester: Danae Dray, of Sidney, Hannah Kilgore, of DeGraff, Kelton Moore, of Sidney, Marie Butts, of Sidney, Evan Miller, of Sidney, and Kara Spitzer, of Versailles.