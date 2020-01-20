Christian Academy to host info night

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools will have an informational night at the school on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Information about scholarships will be presented with additional information about assistance with scholarships for grades 7-12th. These options are available for current and new families. All are invited to get information from both administration and teachers related to all aspects of the student’s experience.

Special information will also be available that night regarding Ed Choice Scholarships which now will be available for grades K-12 for qualifying students.