125 Years

January 21, 1895

The Wagner Manufacturing Co., of this city, won a suit in Cincinnati Federal court today, filed against it by the Griswold Manufacturing Co., of Erie Pa. The Griswold company had filed the suit against Wagner, claiming that the latter’s waffle iron infringed on a patent of the Erie company. The suit was in favor of the local concern.

H. Guthrie was re-elected president of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute at the annual election Saturday. W.A. Graham was named vice president; G.C. Anderson, secretary; O.J. Taylor, treasurer; directors, R.N. Shaw, S.A. Johnston, S.H. Wright, J.J. Alexander, J.T. Kelsey, W.W. Ginn, and James Caldwell. O.J. Taylor was elected trustee for five years and S. Wagoner for one year.

100 Years

January 21, 1920

Stockholders of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. have elected the following officers and directors: I.H. Thedieck, president; W.H. Wagner, vice president; W.E. Whipp, secretary and treasurer; directors, Frank P. Thedieck, A.J. Hess, L.M. Studevant, E.E. Kah, E.J. Griffis, and A.C. Getz.

At the meeting of the county board of education Saturday, Fred Middleton was unanimously re-elected member of the board, having efficiently served a term of five years.

The following officers were elected at the regular meeting of the Sidney Merchants Association last evening in the dining room of the Church of Christ: Howard Vertner, president; Karl Young, vice president; Clem Partington, secfretary, and G.E. Rhees, treasurer.

Harry and Morton Piper, Gartley Rostron, Frank Shea and Otto Berger made up the Sidney Bowling team that defeated a team from Wapakoneta at the Favorite Bowling alleys last evening. The Sidney team won by 136 pins.

75 Years

January 21, 1945

Mrs. Harry W. Barr was elected to the presidency of the General department of the Women’s club at the meeting held yesterday. Serving with her will be Mrs. Myron Filler, vice president; Mrs. Harry Hergenrather, secretary and treasurer; Mrs. L.J. Meyerholtz, financial secretary,

Pfc. Leo Francis, of Russia, with the U.S. Marines, is home on 72-hour furlough from Great Lakes, Ill., where he is hospitalized. Wounded in action on Guam, he was returned to the states four months ago for treatment.

50 Years

January 21, 1970

Raymond Boller III was named chairman of the Shelby County Human Relations Council at the annual meeting in the Chamber of Commerce office on south Ohio avenue.

Other officers are Howard Brown, vice chairman; Mrs. Linus Rable, recording secretary; Robert Sims, treasurer, and Mrs. Gerhard Lier, corresponding secretary.

Below zero temperatures forced approximately 100 industries north of Tipp city to curtail operations Tuesday night as natural gas pressures threatened to dip below area demands. Temperatures recorded at Sidney ranged from -7 to -10 degrees.

Local plants closed included; Stolle Corp., Sidney Aluminum Products, Monarch Machine Tool Co., Wagner Division of General Housewares, Inc., and the Copeland Refrigeration Corporation.

25 Years

January 21, 1995

CINCINNATI (AP) – The last six months have made Sparky Anderson think about what retirement will be like.

The Detroit Tigers manager has a year left on his contract and no guarantees beyond that. Although he’s not ready yet to make a break with the game, the time off during the baseball strike has made him think about what will happen when the time comes.

“As you get older, you start to realize a lot of things,” he said Wednesday night. “You start to realize it no longer is the honors and the money: I miss the players.

“I miss when I have problems with them. I miss them when it’s good times. There’s something about them that intrigues me.”

That’s what Anderson, 60, missed the most as he puttered around his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., waiting for some break in the labor dispute – no players to reprimand, to encourage, to share a laugh with.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

