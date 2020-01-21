Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MONDAY, JAN. 27

• GriefShare, a group for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Parish Office Center of St. Michaels Church, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie. Anyone is welcome to attend. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

TUESDAY, JAN. 28

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice hosts an adult grief support group at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at Wilson Hospital, 915 Michigan St., Sidney.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.