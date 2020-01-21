Fort Loramie American Legion discusses upcoming events for 2020

FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Post 355, was held on Dec. 10, 2019.

A discussion of “Angels In Demand” (Military) was posted in the St. Michael’s Bulletin and Sharon Ernst will follow up on all active members.

Donations were made to the new “Food Pantry” at Shelby County Veterans Center from the Veterans Day Assembly at Fort Loramie schools. A total of 225 items with an estimate worth of $400 was collected.

The annual raffle will be held in spring with a due date of March 31, 2020. The drawing will be at the April meeting.

Discussion of the Legion Auxiliary Scholarship from Post 355 was brought up and tabled and will be discussed at the next meeting.

The next blood bank will be Feb. 19, 2020, and Jan Stockman will be scheduling volunteers.

The Mid-Winter Conference will be held Jan. 24 and 25.

Discussion was made of getting a laptop computer to have one collective place for the Auxiliary. President Cindy Plas is checking with a local computer store. Motion was made by Jeanne Boerger and seconded by Jan Stockman. Motion passed.