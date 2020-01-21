Knights of St. John to host smokehouse spaghetti dinner

FORT LORAMIE — St. Michael Knights of St. John will be presenting a third annual Baked Smokehouse Spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26. It will be held at the Fort Loramie Elementary School cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with carry outs available.

Meals will include a generous portion of baked smokehouse spaghetti along with side salad and garlic bread. Coffee, water and lemonade will also be provided.

Donations only will be accepted to benefit the Knights of St. John Commandery No. 300 as well as several local charities throughout the year. CYO Basketball, Community Blood Drives, and St. Vincent De Paul are just a few of the civic and church functions supported by the Knights of St. John.