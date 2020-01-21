Arts and crafts show to be held Saturday, Feb. 1

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council will host “An Art Affair” on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St.

“An Art Affair” will host local artists and fine craft persons who offer a large variety of artistic pieces for purchase. Additional perks include local food truck Pa’s Pork and a free raffle.

Featured artists include wood and leather artists James Blair, Rick Brown, Andy Fischer, Cheryl Gustafson, and Barry Todd; jewelry artists James Blair, Rick Brown, Alicia Rubin, Karen Farrell Skirha, and Nichole Swani; fiber artists Lucy Chapman and Angela Marion; metal artists Brenda Carl; glass, pottery and cement artists Heather Bryslan, David and Lisa Dault, Sam Grillmeier, Mojgan Samadar, Sue Shira, and Dennis Walker; visual artists Donna Pierce Clark, Monte Ellson, Andy Fischer, Michael Glass, Cathy Pearson, George Stum, Logan Rogers, Steve and Darsie Wohler, Sonnie Woodworth, The 4th St. Artists, and We Care Arts; and literary artists Greg Enslen and Meaghan Fisher.

Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible with parking behind the church.