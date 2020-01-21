Hoge sworn into office

NEW KNOXVILLE – At their first-of-the year meeting Jan. 13, the New Knoxville Board of Education attended primarily to organizational details.

Brian Hoge was sworn in as a new member of the board. Hoge ran unopposed in the last general election. He replaces Bill Katterheinrich, who served one term.

Shelly Neuman as elected as president of the board and Ryan Miltner as vice president.

Committee appointments are as follows: Shawn Egbert for Transportation, Ryan Miltner for Negotiations, Brian Lammers for Athletics, Ryan Miltner for Legislative, Shawn Egbert and Brian Lammers for Building and Grounds, Michelle Neuman for Technology and as Student Achievement Liaison, Brian Lammers as SSDAN Delegate with Ryan Miltner as SSDAN Alternate Delegate.

The board also agreed they would continue to meet the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Under personnel matters, Sondra Thatcher was hired as a ticket taker and appointed superintendent as purchasing agent for calendar year 2020.

In other action by the board, the superintendent was appointed as Title IX Compliance Officer, Sexual Harassment Grievance Officer and was authorized to apply for Federal Funds.

Through treasurer Amy Rieneke, the superintendent was approved to perform advances on tax settlements, do modification of appropriations to be reported to board of education, pay all bills with available funds and to report monthly to the board and employment of temporary personnel as needed for emergency situations by the superintendent.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.