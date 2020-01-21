Schwable elected trustee chairman

SIDNEY — The Washington Township Trustees met in special session for the purpose to reorganize on Jan. 6, 2020.

The following position were filled: Chairman Randy Schwable; Vice Chairman Douglas Stangel and overseer of Beechwood Cemetery Richard Feight. Trustees set the meeting dates and times as third Thursday of each Month beginning the month of February 2020 at 7:30 p.m. held in the Washington Township House, 2562 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road.

The January regular session was held on Jan. 20, 2020 . Trustees have scheduled the reorganization meeting for the Zoning Board of Commission on Jan. 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. and the Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

All rates and fees remained the same accept the following: Day Labor and Road Mower Operator was set at $11 per hour each; Opening/Closing Cremation with vault, $300 weekdays and $350 weekends).