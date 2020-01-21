Ambulance district reorganizes

HOUSTON — The Houston Joint Ambulance District met in special session to reorganize.

The following position were appointed: Kim Vondenhuevel, chairman, and Chad DeLaet, vice chairman. Glenda Stangel will remain as district clerk until the new clerk be appointed. She also will stay on training the new clerk.

Rates and fees will stay the same. Trustees scheduled the meetings on third Wednesday of every other months starting January at 10:30 a.m. Meeting will be held at the Houston Rescue Service’s building.

Two policies were put in place – Public Record Files Storage and Preservation of the Financial/Operational Records. Immediately following the reorganization meeting, the appropriation meeting began at 8 p.m. The 2020 appropriation’s totaled approximately $70,493.42, of which, $62,325.00 was estimated for the rescue squads.