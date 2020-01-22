125 Years

January 22, 1895

While coasting on the North Miami avenue hill at the standpipe last evening about 5:30, several boys and girls were severely injured when their sled collided with the dray of George Steinle at the foot of the hill. On the sled were Ed McCune, Will Smith, Claude Heffelman, Harry Bowers, Blanche Stafford, Bessie Linn, Bernice Custenborder and Gertrude Smelzer. McCune, Heffelman and Miss Stafford were knocked unconscious and had to be carried home. All the others suffered cuts and bruises.

———

F.A. Husted, of Lima, division superintendent of the C.H. & D. railroad was in Sidney yesterday. He says Sidney is sure to get a new depot this spring.

———

Franklin Mumford, who has been employed in the dry goods store of William Piper for the past two years, retired today. He will take a position in the City Shoe store.

100 Years

January 22, 1920

F.D. Christian, Harry Bennett, and Ervin Knupp have associated themselves in the automobile business and have taken charge of the Lexington Auto Agency in this city. They have several locations in view for a show room, but at present their headquarters will be at the Knupp garage and repair shop.

_________________________________________________________

Web W. Robinson has taken a position as representative of the Invaders Oil and Refining Co., of Muskogee, Okla,, and has opened offices in the Woodward building.

———

Mrs. W.H.C. Goode returned home yesterday from New York City, where she attended the Council of Women for Reconstruction Work in America. The body is composed of women from all Protestant denominations in the United States.

75 Years

January 22, 1945

Rex Price, of Sidney, was elected secretary-treasurer of the Mid-West Society of Professional Engineers, when the group met last evening in Wapakoneta. John Salm, a former Sidney resident, now located in Coldwater, was named president.

———

A budget of $14,932 for operation of Graceland cemetery for the year was presented to city council’s committees on parks and finance at a joint meeting with the cemetery committee in the service director’s office last evening. Major project for the year is the construction of an improved road into the Catholic section of the cemetery.

50 Years

January 22, 1970

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The world’s nearly three million Mormons mourned today the death of their prophet, seer and revelator, President David O. McKay. McKay, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints since April 9, 1951, died early Sunday in his Hotel Utah apartment. He was 96.

Messages of condolences poured into this city, world capital of Mormonism, from thousands of friends and acquaintances; from church leaders; and from President Nixon and former President Lindon B. Johnson.

———

J. Martin Hanagan has received the bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Indiana Institute of Technology, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A 1965 graduate of Holy Angels High school, Mr. Hanagan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hanagan, 234 South Miami avenue.

25 Years

January 22, 1995

Michelle Fultz, 15 and the daughter of Dave and Kathy Fultz of Sidney, won the championship in her age group recently at the prestigious Buckeye Classic Gymnastics Meet held in Columbus.

Fultz, a student at Sidney High School, competes for the Rainbow Gymnastics Academy in Troy, under the coaching of Mike Callicoat.

The Buckeye Classic annually attracts the top gymnasts from all over the United States. There were over 1,750 gymnasts competing in the three-day event, and over 35 were in Fultz’s class.

She scored an 8.75 out of a possible 10 to finish second in the vault competition. She was third on the parallel bars with a score of 8.875, was third on the balance beam with a score of 8.600, and was fourth in the floor exercise with an 8.700. That gave her the all-around championship in her age group.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

