Kettering Health Network purchases building in Sidney

SIDNEY – Dr. Randall C. Orem has sold the property that houses Fairington Cardiovascular & Wellness Center in Sidney to Kettering Health Network, but he will continue his independent practice.

Kettering Health Network now owns the building at 1103 Fairington Drive. The health care provider will add Kettering Physician Network physicians in family medicine and cardiology to the Sidney location, said Elizabeth Long, Kettering Health Network’s media and public relations manager.

“We’re happy to expand our services into Sidney,” Long said.

Orem’s independent practice will continue in both Sidney and Tipp City. He owns Fairington Cardiovascular & Wellness Center and The Vein Treatment Center.

Orem, a cardiovascular specialist who is laser trained and certified, will lease some of the space on Fairington Drive from Kettering Health Network to continue his practice in Sidney.

Orem decided to sell his property in Sidney because he wasn’t using all the available space. The building is approximately 10,000 square feet.

While he no longer owns the property in Sidney, Orem said rumors of his impending retirement are untrue. He’ll continue to serve in Sidney and Tipp City for the foreseeable future, he said.

“We’ve enjoyed being in the community, and we will continue to serve,” Orem said.

Kettering Health Network has eight hospitals and more than 120 outpatient facilities in southwestern Ohio. It has almost 12,000 employees and 2,100 physicians.

For more information about Dr. Orem and his practice, visit http://www.acsorem.com/.

For more information about Kettering Health Network, visit https://ketteringhealth.org/.

