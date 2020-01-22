Keeping Hanover limber

Roy Selander, of Sidney, rubs liniment into his horse, Larochelle Hanover, in a horse barn at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Selander had just taken Hanover out for some exercise around the fairground’s racetrack. Hanover competes in sulky racing.

Roy Selander, of Sidney, rubs liniment into his horse, Larochelle Hanover, in a horse barn at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Selander had just taken Hanover out for some exercise around the fairground’s racetrack. Hanover competes in sulky racing. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN012319Horse.jpg Roy Selander, of Sidney, rubs liniment into his horse, Larochelle Hanover, in a horse barn at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Selander had just taken Hanover out for some exercise around the fairground’s racetrack. Hanover competes in sulky racing. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News