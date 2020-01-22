‘Masquerade’ theme of CAS homecoming dance

SIDNEY — “Masquerade” is the theme for theme for Christian Academy Schools homecoming dance.

The event, which is for grades six through 12, will be held Saturday, Jan. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school gym.

The homecoming court includes Emma Abbott, daughter of Steve and Doris Abbott, of Sidney; Alex Brunswick, son of Joseph and Jessica Brunswick, of Sidney; Aubrey Byler, daughter of Ben and Nina Blyer,of Sidney; Morgan Hayes, daughter of Kevin and Holly Hayes, of Sidney; Emma Michael, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, of Sidney; and Alayna Milks, daughter of Tony and Chandra Slade and Tim Milks, of Piqua.

Class attendants for the court are freshmen Kole McAlexander and Karlie Hiler; sophomores Jarred Kennedy and Mallory Inman; and juniors Addison Morris and Cassidy Rhoades.