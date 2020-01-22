Making some dough

Kaden DeMarcus, left to right, orders a chicken, bacon and ranch pizza from Beth Amerine, both of Sidney, while Blake Kaminski, Michelle Runkle, both of Bellefontaine, and Tumairra Hoover, of Sidney, make pizzas and bread sticks at the new Domino’s Pizza on Wednesday, Jan. 22. According to Amerine the restaurant has been very busy since opening this week. Kaminski and Runkle have been brought in temporarily to train new employees. The store is located at 1109 Wapakoneta Avenue.

Kaden DeMarcus, left to right, orders a chicken, bacon and ranch pizza from Beth Amerine, both of Sidney, while Blake Kaminski, Michelle Runkle, both of Bellefontaine, and Tumairra Hoover, of Sidney, make pizzas and bread sticks at the new Domino’s Pizza on Wednesday, Jan. 22. According to Amerine the restaurant has been very busy since opening this week. Kaminski and Runkle have been brought in temporarily to train new employees. The store is located at 1109 Wapakoneta Avenue. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN012320DoninosOpen.jpg Kaden DeMarcus, left to right, orders a chicken, bacon and ranch pizza from Beth Amerine, both of Sidney, while Blake Kaminski, Michelle Runkle, both of Bellefontaine, and Tumairra Hoover, of Sidney, make pizzas and bread sticks at the new Domino’s Pizza on Wednesday, Jan. 22. According to Amerine the restaurant has been very busy since opening this week. Kaminski and Runkle have been brought in temporarily to train new employees. The store is located at 1109 Wapakoneta Avenue. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News