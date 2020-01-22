Right to life vigil held

Sue Wilding, of Sidney, walks around the courtsquare in the Shelby County Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The vigil was a memorial for Roe v. Wade on the court decision’s anniversary. People first gathered in the Shelby County Courthouse then after prayers and a testimonial walked once around the courthouse before reentering the courthouse for some hot chocolate.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News