Village loses funding for project

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council met Tuesday night, Jan. 21, to hear that an anticipated street project had lost its funding.

Don Harrod, village administrator, said the Ohio Public Works Commission was not going to be able to fund the Seventh Street reconstruction project.

He said the village was notified the OPWC made a mistake in how much money was going to be available and so could not provide the $499,000 allocated from District 13 to fund the $1.5 million Seventh Street project in 2020. The project would involve complete reconstruction of 1,100 feet of the street from Main Street to Hamilton Street.

He said the OPWC can recommend projects like theirs to the state for funding through the Small Government Program with a decision to be made at a meeting on Feb. 5.

In other news, Harrod said the village held a pre-construction meeting on the pickleball and basketball court project last week. Representatives from Shinn Brothers, Choice One Engineering and the village were in attendance.

It is expected that Shinn Brothers will begin work on the project at Four Seasons Park within the next week or so. Final completion is scheduled for June.

Harrod said the village had no utility accounts declared inactive for 2020. The village had made alterations to regulations so that landlords are liable for unpaid utilities.

Finally, he said work continues on the new Stuphen fire truck that the village purchased early last year with pump tests will be completed in February. It is anticipated the truck should be finished in mid-March.

In other news, the Minster Historical Society received permission to hold their annual Food Truck Rally on June 10 from 3 to 10 pm on Fourth Street between Frankfort and Cleveland streets.

Council approved a final reading of a resolution indicating a section of land being considered for annexation would have services available.

Also approved was an ordinance entering into a contract for fire coverage for the north side of Lake Loramie for the Fort Loramie Fire District. Council also approved a $94,575 bill from Paulus Excavating for work at the industrial park.

Visitors to the council meeting included Dave Baumbauer, candidate for Auglaize County Commissioner. Also attending were several landowners near Dannon who requested village officials meet with Dannon to ascertain the source of foul odors coming from the plant and how this situation could be avoided in the future.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

