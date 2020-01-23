New Choices director resigns

SIDNEY – New Choices, a non-profit agency in Sidney dedicated to serving the needs of victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse, is in the process of searching for a new director.

Amanda Partington resigned as the New Choices director on Jan. 17, Board President Liz Durnell-Maier said. Partington had been with the agency since 2008 and served as its director since April 2017.

New Choices hopes to hire a new director in the next month or so, Durnell-Maier said.

In the meantime, Rick Simon will serve as the interim director. He has been on New Choices’ board for almost six years.

For more information about New Choices and its services, call 937-498-7261 or visit its website at https://newchoicesinc.org/.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

