Planning Commission OKs 2 requests

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission approved two requests —one for a zoning code amendment and the other for a preliminary subdivision plat on the east side of Wapakoneta Avenue — Tuesday evening.

A public hearing was held for the zoning code amendment request of William Wolfe to add “trade or business school; photographic studio; dancing studio; radio or television broadcasting studio” as a permitted use in the B-1, local business district. No member of the public spoke, according to Community Service Director Barbara Dulworth.

The uses for “trade or business school; photographic studio; dancing studio; radio or television broadcasting studio” are currently listed as permitted uses in the B-2, community business district.

Dulworth told commission members city staff supports adding photographic studio and dance studio as permitted uses in the B-1, local business district. The other uses, trade or business school and radio or television broadcasting studio, have the potential to negatively affect adjacent residential neighborhoods due to traffic, noise, or transmittal towers, she said.

Commission members agreed to recommend for Sidney City Council to approve amending the zoning code by adding “photographic studio and dance studio” to the list of principally permitted uses in a section of the B-1 district chapter.

The commission also approved the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Sunset Development, for a preliminary subdivision plat for Sidney Crossing subdivision, located on the east side of Wapakoneta Avenue, south of Hoewisher Road.

The preliminary plat proposes 27 new lots, including lots for a community building, playground and open space. The remaining 24 lots are intended to be developed with two-family homes.

The subdivision plat includes two new streets: Patrick Place and Grace Place. Grace Place is an east-west street which extends from an intersection with Wapakoneta Avenue to the east approximately 745 feet. Patrick Place starts where Grace Place ends, and curves north, then west, then south to intersect again with Grace Place, creating a circle.

Both recommendations are being sent to city council for further consideration at a future council meeting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

