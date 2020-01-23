City man get maximum sentence in drug case

SIDNEY – A Sidney man received the maximum allowable sentence for drug trafficking during felony cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Otis Branham, 35, incarcerated, was ordered to serve three years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was also fined a mandatory $5,000, according to online court records.

Judge James Stevenson likewise ordered the $695 in cash seized at his arrest to be forfeited. The court determined the funds were used in illegal drug activity.

Braham was arrested Nov. 11 attempting to sell heroin.

Brandon Franklin Gregory, 24, Dayton, was sentenced to the ODRC on two charges that will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

He received 17 months on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and 11 months on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

On June 6, he passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a Sidney restaurant. On June 17, he was arrested in possession of Methamphetamine.

Glenn Tuttle Jr., 49, incarcerated, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Aug. 4 in possession of Fentanyl.

Two men were sentenced to time at the Shelby County Jail.

Nicholas Conner, 27, 110 Red Bud Circle Apt. C, Jackson Center, was ordered to 180 days in jail on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He has two previous domestic violence convictions in Bellefontaine Municipal Court. He was given 38 days credit for time already served.

On Aug. 2, he struck and choked a female, according to court records.

William B. Gillespie, 24, Piqua, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with work release privileges on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He was arrested March 6, 2018, in possession of cocaine.

Two Minster area men agreed to a plea negotiation resolution in their cases. David Brussell Jr., 42, and Hunter Cline, 20, both of 11919 State Route 362, Minster, agreed to a plea negotiated charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. State prosecutors agreed to recommend probation at sentencing.

They each face a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

On Aug. 26, Brussell and Cline struck a man in order to take his telephone.

Matthew D. Link, 29, at large, agreed to a plea negation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces a maximum of 18 months in jail and a $3,500 fine.

He was arrested June 1 with Fentanyl and kicked a nurse while being treated at Wilson Health.

Aaron D. Roebuck, 35, 415 ½ S. Miami Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted theft, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial hearing. He faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

On May 6, he took a handgun without the owner’s consent.

Wesley M. Brown, 23, Kenton, entered a guilty plea to a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, during his status conference. He faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Brown broke into 1122 Westwood Drive and vandalized the house.

Christopher D. Smith, 47, 18912 State Route 706, was ordered to be incarcerated at the county jail until he is enrolled into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

He was arrested June 10 with Methamphetamine.

Two people failed to appear for their court hearings. Stevenson forfeited their bonds and issued arrest warrants. They were Keesha Dawn Powers, 28, 2599 State Route 29, and Jonathan Rivers, 33, Piqua.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

