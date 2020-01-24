125 Years

January 24, 1895

The Farmers’ Institute opened this morning under very favorable circumstances. The hall was well filled from the beginning by a large and intelligent body of farmers and farmer’s wives. The institute will run for three days at the Monumental opera hall.

———

A fast train will run through this city Sunday morning from Cleveland to St. Louis. It will cover the distance in 11-1/2 hours. The Primrose and West Minstrel Co. plays in Cleveland Saturday night and have to fill an engagement in St. Louis on Sunday afternoon, for which this train of three cars has been chartered. The distance is 548 miles and it make 14 stops during the run.

100 Years

January 24, 1920

The much advertised Piggly Wiggly grocery store will be opened in the city Saturday morning in the Monumental building, next door to the traction office, under the management of Leo Louis, manager of the Piggly Wiggly store in Piqua. This is a unique operation in which customers serve themselves and then pass a check-out counter to pay for the items purchased.

———

Dr. C.R. Eshelman has returned home from Detroit, bringing with him two Dodge sedan cars. He reports the roads in a terrible condition from snow and ice.

———

The influenza epidemic is reported spreading, with 700 cases in Detroit, and an estimate that one in every 10 persons in Chicago is suffering from the disease.

75 Years

January 24, 1945

A.L. Sprague was re-elected president of the Shelby County Motor Club at the annual meeting held last evening. F.C. Amos was named first vice president; L.E. Marrs, second vice president; Charles L. Seving, secretary, and Arthur Allinger, treasurer. Serving on the board of directors are: Roy E. Fry, Robert S. Bertsch, M.M. Hemmert, James M. Pence, L.V. Hageman, A.P. Wilt, and Leo Sherman.

———

Dallas Shawkey, a senior, and Eleanor Aschenbach, a sophomore, led the Sidney High school six-week honor roll announced today. Both had four-point averages, the only ones among the 204 students in the top four grades.

50 Years

January 24, 1970

An official step in the plan to merge Sidney Holy Angels and Piqua Catholic high schools was completed Thursday when the Cincinnati Archdiocesan school board approved a resolution to close Piqua Catholic on July 1.

The Holy Angels and Piqua Catholic school boards are reported to have informally agreed to a consolidation but are still working out the details. The Sidney high school building will be used in the merger set to take effect before the 1970-71 school year, according to guidelines established by the archdiocesan school office.

25 Years

January 24, 1995

HYANNIS PORT, Mass (AP) – Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, whose life spanned more than a century of American politics and tragedies, died surrounded by the clan she led.

In her 104 years, Mrs. Kennedy saw her family rise to the pinnacle of political power, a position that some times cost the family dearly. She buried two sons felled by assassins’ bullets.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org