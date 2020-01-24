2,761 celebrations of School Choice Week underway in Ohio

COLUMBUS – Ohio is marking School Choice Week 2020 with hundreds of events unifying students, parents, and teachers from all types of educational environments around the importance of options in education.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,761 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Ohio will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Franciscan Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie “Miss Virginia,” sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Ohio, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 – Feb. 1 as Ohio School Choice Week. In addition, the county of Vinton; cities of Delaware, Genoa, Kent, Trotwood, Brook Park, Newton Falls, Mansfield, Medina, Defiance, Groveport, Strongsville, Forest Park, Macedonia, Sidney and Marysville; township of Hamilton; and village of Fairfax issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Ohio, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Ohio offers state-run scholarship programs for students with autism spectrum disorders, students assigned to underperforming schools, and students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

“Ohio has long been considered a pioneer in providing a diversity of school choice options for families,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We hope National School Choice Week spreads awareness about the educational options available in Ohio and encourages moms and dads to find the learning environment best suited to their child.”

How do schools across the state celebrate the Week? In countless ways. During National School Choice Week 2019, “We invited our parents to come in for coffee and conversation with our administration and staff,” said Valerie Anderson, community outreach coordinator at Horizon Science Academy. “Parents were able to sit down in our lobby and enjoy coffee and tea while talking to staff about their hopes and dreams for their child’s future. As a primary school, we are just the beginning of their students’ educational journey. Here at Horizon Science Academy Primary, we love using School Choice Week to celebrate our families, thanking them for choosing us for their child’s education.”

To download a guide to school choice in Ohio, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/ohio.