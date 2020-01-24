GAC celebrates 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

SIDNEY — The Nineteenth Amendment states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” This year, 2020, marks the 100th anniversary of the amendment and Gateway Arts Council will celebrate the amendment through art.

Gateway’s XIX Exhibit will run from Jan. 31, 2020, through March 6, 2020, at the Gateway Arts Council’s gallery and the Amos Public Library in honor of the occasion. The exhibit will be composed only of women’s portraits. The portraits will be across all media, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, prints, posters, and photography. It will feature the works of a variety of artists.

Paula Long will be one of the artists that will be exhibiting her work in the XIX Exhibit. Long lives on a large farm west of Columbus, Ohio, with her husband, two greyhounds, three cats, a steer, and a horse. She has a passion for color and a special sensitivity to the spirit of being a woman. The work is bright, vibrant and colorful. Her first serious portrait was to communicate her idea of Eve. Since then Long has called her body of work “The Daughters of Eve”.

Most of her work is portraits of women.

Long said, “I think I began to draw portraits of women to explore my own femininity and sense of self which led to a desire to explore what it means to be a woman – the emotions, the challenges and the triumphs in life that all women share. Drawing these women, I became even more enamored with the beauty of all women. I started to explore the beauty of women’s faces regardless of age, social-economic group or ethnicity. Now I am just exploring what it means to be a woman artist. I still only draw women, but I am more eager to experiment with style and expand my talent. All my portraits are of real women.”

Evelyn Marht, Phil Erbaugh, Michelle Walker, Kay Selke, John Rausch and Maureen O’Keefe are just a few of the contributing artists.

The opening reception will be held Jan. 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Arts Council Gallery. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, through March 6, 2020. Weekends and evenings by appointment.

For information on this exhibit or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.