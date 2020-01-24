GAC presents MadCap Puppets in ‘Twice Upon A Time’

SIDNEY — Aiden Legend, only child, is making funny faces into a mirror when it falls and breaks, accidentally propelling Aiden’s mirror image into the real world. Is there room in our world for two Aiden Legends? Can Aiden get the Accidental Twin back into the mirror!? Gateway Arts Council is proud to bring the children’s production, “Twice Upon A Time,” to Shelby County on Feb. 1, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at the Cameo Theater in Sidney, Ohio.

Before the play, a workshop beginning at 10 a.m. will be led by Madcap personnel, Children will create their own puppet masterpieces. Children wil; never know what Madcap puppets they’ll encounter. This is for children only.

Madcap Productions Puppet Theatre was founded in Cincinnati in 1981 by the late Jerry Handorf and Beth Kattelman. Since the beginning, they have been firmly rooted in the art of professional puppet theatre, children’s literature and world cultures. They are nationally recognized for engaging and original children’s theatre productions, as well as in-school educational programs that include performances, workshops and residencies.

Madcap quickly built a repertoire of comic and original fairytale performances, touring up to six ensembles concurrently to schools, community centers, art museums and libraries. Classic stories such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and others were adapted for Madcap’s giant puppets and expressive hand-in-mouth characters.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/youth-series/ , at Gateway Arts Council, Ron & Nita’s in Sidney or by calling 937-498-2787. They may also be purchased at the door the day of the performance. Ticket for the workshop are $10 or $13 for children for the workshop and show. Tickets to the show are $4 for children and $6 for adults.

The Youth Education Series is brought to you in part by The Ohio Arts Council, Honda Manufacturing of America, Emerson Climate Technologies, First National Bank in New Bremen and Vectren. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund organizations with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.