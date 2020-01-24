Schools set Kindergarten screening

Botkins Local School

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School has set Thursday, April 2, 2020, for kindergarten screening. Any child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2020-21 school year. Kindergarten is mandatory by state law.

Screening will be held on Thursday, April 2, nd from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the gym. An adult must accompany each child and children need to be present during the entire scheduled session which will be approximately an hour to an hour and a half. It is necessary to have students registered, complete with copies of the birth certificate, shot record, social security card, and custody papers if applicable by March 6,. Registration forms may be picked up in the office and should be returned by March 6 for scheduling.

For more information or questions, call 937-693-4241 or email Julie Schneider at schneiderj@botkins.k12.oh.us between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any week day.

Holy Angels School

SIDNEY — Holy Angels kindergarten screening and registration for the next school year will be held on Friday, April 3, at Holy Angels School, 120 E. Water St.

To schedule a screening time, contact Holy Angels School before March 27 at 937-492-9293. Prospective students must have an appointment in order to attend screening. The screening session will be from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other arrangements can be made with the school if you are unable to attend that date.

Parents are asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, Social Security card, and Baptismal Certificate if not baptized at Holy Angels. Parents of any child, who is under custody ruling, must also present a certified copy of the custody decree.

The school is also registering students in grades first through eighth for the 2020-21 school year. There are four exciting scholarship opportunities for students, the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship, the income-based Ed-Choice Expansion Scholarship for all students Kindergarten through Eighth grade, the residential-based Ed-Choice Scholarship, and the Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship for students of all faiths. Contact Holy Angels School at 492-9293 or Mary Jo Baker mjbaker@holyangelscatholic.net for more information about these scholarships, scholarship deadlines, or tuition assistance.