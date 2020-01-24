Kiwanis names January Teen of the Month

SIDNEY—The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Christopher Elchert their January 2020 Teen of the Month. Elchert is a senior at Jackson Center High School ranking first in his class with a GPA of 4.0.

Elchert is the son of Scott and Leisha Elchert, of Jackson Center.

His academic activities, honors and awards include Academia (4 years), Spanish Club, Student Council (2017), Honda Leadership Day (2019), Senior Class vice president, DARE Role Model, and OHSAA Leadership conference (2019). Christopher has received honors and awards in Merit Roll, Top Chemistry student (2018), Top Calculus student (2019), Distinguished Student Award (2019), and member of National Honor Society (inducted in 2018).

His extra-curricular, community activities, honors and awards include Top Academia Student at Jackson Center (2019), 3-year varsity letterman in basketball and baseball, 4-year varsity letterman in cross country and golf, AAU (2016), FCA (2017-2020), Spanish Club (2017), teacher aide (2017, 2018), cafeteria aide (2017, 2020), and Academia (2017-2020). Elchert received awards in Baseball: “Fist Bump Award” (2017), in Golf: Coaches Award (2017, 2018), MVP (2019), and First Team All County (2019), in Cross Country: Coaches Award (2017), MVP (2018, 2019), regional qualifier (2019), First Team All County (2019). In basketball Elchert was All-County Honorable Mention in 2019.

“Christopher is a leader on and off of the court. He is the kind of kid you want walking your halls—he works hard, includes all, gets involved, and respects everyone. He will be successful!” Jackson Center High School Principal Jeff Reese said.

Elchert plans to attend college and major in finance.