Piqua YWCA to offer five-week yoga class

PIQUA — A five-week session of yoga classes will be taught by Katie Nardecchia at the YWCA Piqua beginning Monday, Feb. 3. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday nights.

“Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual discipline originating in ancient India. The goal of yga is the attainment of a state of perfect spiritual insight and tranquility and the ultimate improvement of one’s health,” said Nardecchia. “Each class will begin with centering which involves emphasis on the breath. This allows participants to become centered and grounded for the practice.”

Throughout the class a variety of “asanas” (postures), will be taught and practiced. Some of these postures are seated and some are standing. Classes end with relaxation which leaves those in the class feeling rejuvenated and most importantly, present in the moment.

YWCA membership is $32.10 and is required along with class fee of $38 for the five-week session. Participants can also choose to pay $12 per class with no membership needed. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626.