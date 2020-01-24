Wren re-elected president of Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER – Brad Wren was re-elected president of the Jackson Center Local Schools’ Board of Education during the board’s organizational and regular meeting on Jan. 13.

In addition to Wren being re-elected for the 2020 calendar year, Kristine Mullenhour was elected the board’s vice president.

The Board of Education voted to authorize the treasurer to make advance draws as available, invest inactive funds as available, pay bills as received within appropriations and to borrow funds as necessary to meet obligations within appropriations.

The board appointed the superintendent as purchasing agent, appointed the treasurer as Title IX compliance officer and appointed the treasurer as the designee for matters concerning public records. It authorized the superintendent to approve professional meetings.

Jackson Center’s board also authorized the superintendent to accept resignations and make offers of employment. Both are subject to the ratification of the school board but are deemed effective at the time of the superintendent’s offer and completion of a satisfactory background check.

The board president, superintendent and treasurer, along with Board Member Kristen Davis, were appointed to the the Finance Committee for the 2020 calendar year.

The board approved a motion to keep business travel mileage reimbursement at $0.45 per mile.

The Jackson Center Board of Education then approved the yearly membership renewal with the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The board approved an overnight field trip by fine arts students to Cleveland to visit a number of places, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Board of Education approved policy updates as recommended by the Ohio School Boards Association dealing with animals in schools.

The board accepted a $3,000 donation from Casey’s General Store. The board expressed gratitude for the donation, noting the business has supported the school in a number of ways since opening in Jackson Center in January 2018.

Caleasha Stair was approved for early graduation, pending the completion of all requirements.

During reports, an update was provided on getting quotes, through the Educational Purchasing Council, on surfacing the track. Additionally, a new bus has been ordered and a temporary bus has been arranged to be used through Cardinal Bus.

Emergency operating plans have been renewed, which is done every three years. Discussions are ongoing relative to the expansion of school safety initiatives.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the central office conference room for its regular meetings. The board’s next meeting will be 7 p.m. Feb 17.

Dana Ware and Matt Kohler were absent from the Jan. 13 meetings.