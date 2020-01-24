On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation proclaming Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020, to be School Choice Week in the city of Sidney. There will also be an update given on the feral cat trap neuter release clinics, and on the Sidney Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It is expected for council to adopt three ordinances, and they are:

• To levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in Sidney;

• To enact an ordinance that adopts pay table and classification plan changes for public employees;

• To confirm the rezoning of a lot number from an R-1, single family district to an I-2, general industrial district.

It is expected for council to also adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm the reappointment of Joyce Goubeaux to the Civil Service Commission;

• To confirm the reappointment of R. Michael Johnson to the Stormwater Appeals Board;

• To extend the temporary suspension of the enforcement of parking violations pertaining to designating two-hour free parking spaces within a designated area of the city downtown from Jan. 1 through July. 31, 2020;

• To confirm the appointment of Tim Gleason to the Sidney Energy Special Improvement District Board of Directors.

There will also be a discussion on a new liquor permit request of Tavolo Modern Italian Restaurant.

Council will hold an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational and regular meeting Monday, Jan. 27, at noon at the board’s co0nference room, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney.

Administrative reports will be given by the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director, along with the superintendent’s report.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 27, at t p.m. in council chambers.

Ordinances on the agenda include employment of legal counsel for the village; adoption of the 2020 edition of the Model Ohio Municipal Codes dealing with administration codes, traffic codes and general offenses codes; and adjustments of the 2020 appropriations. A resolution creating a special revenue fund is also on the agenda.

Reports will be given by the finance, utility, wage and benefit, safety and public property committees; and department reports from the police, fire and zoning/economic development, along with the administrator’s report.

An executive session is planned to discuss the purchase or sale of property for a public purpose..