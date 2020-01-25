125 Years

January 25, 1895

At the election held this afternoon, the following officers were named for the Farmers’ Institute for the ensuing year: S.A. Johnston, president; John Deatrick, vice president; A.N. Shaw, secretary; D.W. Rithey, treasurer; J.J. Huffman, J.C. Stipp, and L.C. Holbert, executive committee.

———

A fox hunt held in the Beech Grove area on Saturday resulted in the capture of three foxes. In addition, according to reports, the hunters had a lot of fun.

100 Years

January 25, 1920

A major real estate deal was consummated this week, when Dickas Brothers’, the barbers, sold their three-story building on West Poplar street to Fred Salm’s Sons, furniture dealers and funeral directors. The two buildings adjoin and it is the intention of the new owners in the near future to double the floor space they already have in their store.

———

A number of young people have been taking advantage of the ice on the river near South Park for skating. They say it is the finest they have ever seen on the river.

———

The Sidney High school minstrels will be presented in the high school auditorium on Monday and Tuesday evening under the direction of Prof. Compton. Among those with singing leads are: Herman Bowers, Hiram Paddock, Henry Stockstill, Victor Taylor, Walter McMillen, Ellis Clinehens, Wilson Kraft, Walter Gillman, John Millholland, Kenneth Rike, James Lytle, Charles Wells, Orville Siferd, and Martin Wells.

75 Years

January 25, 1945

Sidney will join the nationwide “brown-out” effective Feb. 1, which prohibits certain specified types of electric lighting as one phase of the program to alleviate the critical fuel shortage, according to orders received by Harry Binkley, divisional manager of the Marion Reserve Power Co., from the War Production Board in Washington. Under provisions of the order all store windows and outside sign lighting will be prohibited.

———

The German salient in Belgium virtually ceased to exist today with the reported American capture of the last communications point remaining in Nazi hands.

50 Years

January 25, 1970

Dr. James fink will again head the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association for another year.

Bob Sargeant was selected as first vice president, with Ray Eustache, second vice president; Jon Allison, secretary, and Leon Francis, treasurer.

———

Anna has no respect for pacemakers or foreign floors. The Rockets lived up to their repute of the past – and particularly in the case of Fort Loramie – when they upset the Redskins, 78-71, in a crucial Shelby County League engagement on the Indians’ reservation Friday night.

Fort Loramie, which had lost only to Sidney Holy Angels this season had put together another streak of 10 straight wins, and held the lead in the league race until today. This was changed slightly, with the Anna conquest, as the Rockets moved into the share of the top spot, each holding 8-1 marks.

25 Years

January 25, 1995

NEW YORK (AP) – Willie, Mickey or the Duke. Who was the best?

If you want a good, long argument with seasoned New York baseball fans, just ask that question.

It’s one that was debated throughout the 1950’s and early 1960s when the three – Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Duke Snider – played center field for the three New York teams of the era, the Giants, Yankees and Dodgers.

It’s a question that was debated in the years after they retired.

It’s a question that was even put to song.

And it’s a question that Mantle answered, finally, on Sunday night.

“Willie Mays was probably the best of the three of us,.” Mantle said at the New York chapter dinner of the Baseball Writers Association.

“I’m still asked all the time who was the best of us, Willie, Mickey or the Duke?” Mantle said. “Well, you just have to look at the statistics.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org