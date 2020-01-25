Commissioners award bids for street improvement projects

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded the bid for the Jackson, Washington and College street improvements among other recent actions.

On Dec. 10, the commissioners awarded the bid for the street improvements to Tom’s Construction, Inc. The contract amount is $1,105,483. Also on Dec. 10, they approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $385,641.61.

The Shelby County commissioners approved annexation of 0.850 acres to Village of Botkins on Dec. 3.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $372,628.35 on Dec. 12 and approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,138,833.45 on Dec. 19.

On Dec. 26 they approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $453,439.99. They also transferred sales tax revenue of $158,605.99 from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred sales tax revenue of $158,606.00 from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $13,402.92 on Dec. 31.

On Jan. 7, the commissioners elected Robert Guillozet as president of the board for 2020 and elected Anthony Bornhorst as vice president of the board for 2020. They also appointed David Littlefield as the county apiary inspector for 2020, and approved budget appropriations for 2020.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $21,085.95 on Jan. 9 and also authorized entering into a LPA/Federal Local-Let Project Agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the widening of 25-A project.