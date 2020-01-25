Clark elected president of Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education met for organizational and regular meetings on Jan. 13.

Bill Clark was elected president of the Board of Education for 2020, and Christine Helman was elected vice president.

The board approved the amount of $3,000 for the Board Service Fund for 2020. It adopted the rate of $50 per meeting for board members’ compensation, not to exceed 15 meetings per calendar year.

The Board of Education appointed the superintendent as purchasing agent and the board president as alternate purchasing agent for 2020. Jason Shaffer was appointed legislative liaison for 2020.

Bill Clark and Barri Grandey were appointed to the Finance/Audit Committee, Brian Helman and Jason Shaffer were appointed to the Technology Committee, Christine Helman and Jason Shaffer were appointed to the Curriculum Committee, Brian Helman and Christine Helman were appointed to the Building/Transportation Committee, and Barri Grandey and Bill Clark were appointed to the Community Foundation of Shelby County Committee.

The board authorized the treasurer to borrow money, invest funds, request advance draws from the county auditor and make transfers and advances as necessary.

The Board of Education authorized the superintendent and treasurer to attend meetings and conferences in interest of the school district. It authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into contracts that are less than $25,000, subject to appropriations and without further action by the board.

It authorized the superintendent to accept resignations between board meetings. It also authorized the superintendent to hire employees between board meetings.

During the regular portion of the meeting, the board approved all treasurer recommendations.

It accepted a $200 donation from Barri Grandey for the Wall of Honor and a $60 donation from the Richard “Richie” Bruns Memorial for the Press Box Fund.

The board approved the 2020 eighth grade Washington, D.C. trip from Oct. 26-30. It employed Kim Cordonnier as a long-term substitute for the 2019-20 school year.

The Board of Education employed Mario Maffei as a Clear Creek Tutor for the 2019-2020 school year.

It accepted the resignation, due to retirement, of teacher Melissa Bowers, with appreciation for her 35 years of devoted service to the Hardin-Houston Local School District, effective May 31.

The board approved the five-year strategic plan. It also approved a resolution opposing the Ed Choice Scholarship Voucher Program.

Hardin-Houston Local School’s Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month for its regular meetings. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in the school’s media center.